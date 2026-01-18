CM Naidu to leave for Davos today to attend WEF

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will leave for Davos on Sunday to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026.

He will be accompanied by ministers and senior officials. During his four-day visit from January 19 to 22, Naidu is scheduled to participate in multiple sessions, and hold high-level meetings with global leaders.

On the first day, the Chief Minister will travel from Vijayawada to Delhi, and then to Zurich. In Zurich, he will meet the Indian Ambassador to Switzerland, Mridul Kumar, and later interact with Kishore Lulla of Eros Innovation, along with other executives.

In the evening, he will address a Telugu Diaspora meet organised by the Indian Embassy, attended by NRIs from 20 countries.

Following this, he will proceed to Davos to join discussions with UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, and CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee. Naidu will also give an exclusive interview to Politico.

On the second day, Naidu will participate in a CII breakfast session titled ‘India at the Center of Geography Growth – AP Advantage’, and attend the inauguration of India Lounge.

The Chief Minister will hold one-on-one meetings with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, joined by HRD, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh.