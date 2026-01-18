CM Naidu to leave for Davos today to attend WEF

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will leave for Davos on Sunday to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026.
He will be accompanied by ministers and senior officials. During his four-day visit from January 19 to 22, Naidu is scheduled to participate in multiple sessions, and hold high-level meetings with global leaders.
On the first day, the Chief Minister will travel from Vijayawada to Delhi, and then to Zurich. In Zurich, he will meet the Indian Ambassador to Switzerland, Mridul Kumar, and later interact with Kishore Lulla of Eros Innovation, along with other executives.
In the evening, he will address a Telugu Diaspora meet organised by the Indian Embassy, attended by NRIs from 20 countries.
Following this, he will proceed to Davos to join discussions with UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran, and CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee. Naidu will also give an exclusive interview to Politico.
On the second day, Naidu will participate in a CII breakfast session titled ‘India at the Center of Geography Growth – AP Advantage’, and attend the inauguration of India Lounge.
The Chief Minister will hold one-on-one meetings with IBM CEO Arvind Krishna and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, joined by HRD, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh.
Naidu to take part in 36 programmes
Later, he will attend a panel discussion at the AP Lounge, and give an interview to CNBC International. He is also scheduled to meet officials from the World Intellectual Property Organization, Swiss government representatives, Nvidia executives, and Israeli ministers. In the evening, he will interact with JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, and Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc, among others.
On the third day, the Chief Minister will attend sessions on industrial progress, regenerative food systems, climate financing, and infrastructure development. He will deliver a keynote address at Bloomberg’s session on ‘AI Transforming the Global Economy’. He will also participate in discussions on sustainable growth, and India’s infrastructure initiatives alongside Union ministers.
Overall, Naidu will take part in 36 programmes during his Davos visit.