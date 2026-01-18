Coalition government in Andhra against politics of murder & vendetta: Minister Kollu Ravindra

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra has asserted that the coalition government stands firmly against the politics of murder and vendetta.

Addressing a press conference at the Telugu Desam Party central office in Mangalagiri on Saturday, he accused the YSR Congress Party of attempting to politicise a recent personal dispute in Palnadu district to create unrest in the State.

The minister said that since its inception, the Telugu Desam Party has prioritised the protection of law and order. “From the days of NTR to Chandrababu Naidu, successive governments have taken strict action against conspirators. But it is unfortunate that personal quarrels are now being given caste and political colour to incite divisions,” he remarked.

He recalled that during the YSRCP’s rule, Palnadu witnessed attacks on villages, atrocities against women, and forced evictions of people—incidents that remain fresh in public memory.

Highlighting past examples of political violence, Ravindra pointed to the driver’s murder case and the Dr. Sudhakar incident, where justice was denied. He alleged that such a culture of lawlessness is being encouraged once again.