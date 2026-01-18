Cyber fraud racket busted in Andhra Pradesh, nine arrested

KADAPA: Kadapa police have busted a major cyber fraud racket that was operating across States through mule accounts, and cryptocurrency laundering.

The fraud came to light when advocate PVN Prasad from Badvel complained to police that Rs 72.68 lakh was extorted from him between September and December 2025.

Fraudsters impersonating police and Central agency sleuths placed the victim under a fabricated ‘digital arrest’.

Investigation revealed that the racket functioned like a professional enterprise, employing impersonation strategies, psychological intimidation, continuous video surveillance through WhatsApp, and routing funds through a multi-layered mule account chain before laundering them via cryptocurrency exchanges.

Under the supervision of district Superintendent of Police Shelke Nachiket Viswanath, and DSP G Rajendra Prasad, special teams from the Kadapa Cyber Crime Cell carried out intensive forensic, banking and telecom analysis, leading to the dismantling of the racket’s financial backbone.