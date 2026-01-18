Cyber fraud racket busted in Andhra Pradesh, nine arrested

KADAPA: Kadapa police have busted a major cyber fraud racket that was operating across States through mule accounts, and cryptocurrency laundering.
The fraud came to light when advocate PVN Prasad from Badvel complained to police that Rs 72.68 lakh was extorted from him between September and December 2025.
Fraudsters impersonating police and Central agency sleuths placed the victim under a fabricated ‘digital arrest’.
Investigation revealed that the racket functioned like a professional enterprise, employing impersonation strategies, psychological intimidation, continuous video surveillance through WhatsApp, and routing funds through a multi-layered mule account chain before laundering them via cryptocurrency exchanges.
Under the supervision of district Superintendent of Police Shelke Nachiket Viswanath, and DSP G Rajendra Prasad, special teams from the Kadapa Cyber Crime Cell carried out intensive forensic, banking and telecom analysis, leading to the dismantling of the racket’s financial backbone.
‘Digital arrest’, a fraudulent concept: Police
On January 14, nine fraudsters were apprehended at Hanuman Circle in Badvel, and remanded to judicial custody.
The arrested included prime coordinator Haddhad Koya of Kerala, impersonation strategist Sahad Thaikandiyil, corporate mule account holder Gibson Gilbert, and several mule account operators from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.
Police seized Rs 5.5 lakh in cash, 14 mobile phones, multiple SIM cards, debit and credit cards, cheque books, net banking credentials, and a Honda Amaze car used in the operations. A financial ecosystem worth over Rs 22 crore linked to mule operators was identified, and frozen, crippling the racket’s capacity.
The police have cautioned the public that no law enforcement agency conducts arrests or inquiries through video calls, and that ‘digital arrest’ is a fraudulent concept created by cyber criminals.
Citizens are advised to disconnect such calls immediately, avoid sharing personal or banking details, and report incidents by dialling 1930 or lodging complaints at www.cybercrime.gov.in.
The SP commended the coordinated efforts of Badvel urban police and Kadapa Cyber Crime Cell, whose meticulous investigation, and use of digital forensics led to the successful bust. Certificates of appreciation were presented to police officers and personnel for their exemplary professionalism in dismantling the syndicate.