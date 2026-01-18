Dy CM Pawan Kalyan vows stable policies, investor support

KAKINADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has reiterated that the NDA-led coalition government is committed to building investor confidence and fostering a supportive environment for industries.

Addressing a gathering at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the AM Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Plant in Kakinada on Saturday, he accused the previous administration of intimidating investors and dragging them into legal battles, which, he said, deterred investments. “Governments and parties may change, but administrative policies must remain stable,” Pawan Kalyan said.

He assured that the current government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, will stand firmly with investors, ensure there is no harassment, and create positive conditions for growth, job creation for youth, and overall development of the State.

The AM Green project, spread across 495 acres in Kakinada, will provide direct employment to around 8,000 people during the construction phase and, once operational, about 1,500 jobs, besides thousands of indirect employment opportunities.

Pawan Kalyan hailed the initiative as a “game-changer in India’s clean energy journey”. He explained that green ammonia will play a crucial role in sustainable development across sectors, ranging from agriculture to transport.

“This project will significantly reduce crude oil consumption in transport, industry, and shipping. It will cut carbon emissions in fertiliser production, power generation, and industrial processes. Green ammonia can also serve as a raw material in pharma, chemicals, and plastics, replacing crude oil-based inputs,” he said.

He added that reducing carbon emissions could help mitigate the impact of climate change, noting, “Even a one-degree reduction in global temperature can bring major change. Rising sea levels at Uppada are a reminder of why clean energy is essential.”