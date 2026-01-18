Finish Veligonda works this year: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to fast-track irrigation projects across Andhra Pradesh, stressing that the Veligonda and Uttarandhra works must be completed within this year.

Reviewing progress with ministers and senior officials at his camp office on Saturday night, he recalled the timely completion of Handri-Neeva canal widening, and the accelerated pace of Polavaram, urging the same urgency for upcoming projects.

Naidu placed special focus on the Purvodaya scheme, aimed at boosting horticulture and infrastructure in nine Rayalaseema districts, including Prakasam.

He instructed departments to prepare farmers to cultivate horticultural crops in two lakh hectares this year while strengthening irrigation, road network, logistics, warehousing, and cold chain facilities. He noted that the Centre has sanctioned `40,000 crore under the scheme, and asked officials to prepare additional proposals to maximise benefits.