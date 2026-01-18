Finish Veligonda works this year: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to fast-track irrigation projects across Andhra Pradesh, stressing that the Veligonda and Uttarandhra works must be completed within this year.
Reviewing progress with ministers and senior officials at his camp office on Saturday night, he recalled the timely completion of Handri-Neeva canal widening, and the accelerated pace of Polavaram, urging the same urgency for upcoming projects.
Naidu placed special focus on the Purvodaya scheme, aimed at boosting horticulture and infrastructure in nine Rayalaseema districts, including Prakasam.
He instructed departments to prepare farmers to cultivate horticultural crops in two lakh hectares this year while strengthening irrigation, road network, logistics, warehousing, and cold chain facilities. He noted that the Centre has sanctioned `40,000 crore under the scheme, and asked officials to prepare additional proposals to maximise benefits.
On Nallamala Sagar, the Chief Minister stressed coordination with the Centre and Telangana to avoid disputes, pointing out that the project is designed to utilise floodwaters otherwise go waste into the sea. He said once completed, the project could even supply water to Telangana if required.
Naidu announced that nearly 290 projects will be taken up in the first phase under the PPP model with Central support, and directed officials to finalise plans so work can begin from the next financial year. He also called for expediting Jal Jeevan Mission works, setting a target to complete the scheme by 2027.
Ahead of his Davos visit, the Chief Minister instructed ministers and officials to prepare comprehensive reports on key schemes, and submit them immediately after his return. He emphasised readiness at both planning and field levels and urged swift resolution of technical issues in consultation with the Centre.
Ministers Payyavula Keshav, K Atchannaidu, N Ramanaidu, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand, and senior officials from finance, irrigation, agriculture, roads, and municipal departments attended the meeting.