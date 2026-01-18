Kakinada set to emerge as India’s Green Hydrogen Valley: CM Naidu

KAKINADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and State BJP president PVN Madhav, laid the foundation stone for the AM Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Plant in Kakinada on Saturday.

He said Andhra Pradesh is poised to become the country’s leading hub for green energy, with Kakinada set to emerge as India’s Green Hydrogen Valley. Naidu noted that the plant, spread across 495 acres with an investment of $2 billion, will produce 1.5 million metric tonnes of green ammonia annually from June 2027.

“Within a year of granting approval, the project has taken shape. By 2029-30, AM Green should become one of the finest projects in the world. From Kakinada, green ammonia will be exported to Germany. This is history being rewritten, and it is possible only with Telugu people,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the project will protect the environment, and support sustainable agriculture. “Protecting environmental balance is our present goal, and this project is a major step in that direction,” he remarked.

Naidu highlighted that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s target of 500 GW of green energy. AP has set its own target of 160 GW, leveraging solar, wind, hydro, and pumped storage. “From now on, whenever the world discusses green energy, the name of Kakinada will be heard. Green hydrogen and ammonia will put AP firmly on the global map,” he said.