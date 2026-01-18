Kakinada set to emerge as India’s Green Hydrogen Valley: CM Naidu

KAKINADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, along with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and State BJP president PVN Madhav, laid the foundation stone for the AM Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Plant in Kakinada on Saturday.
He said Andhra Pradesh is poised to become the country’s leading hub for green energy, with Kakinada set to emerge as India’s Green Hydrogen Valley. Naidu noted that the plant, spread across 495 acres with an investment of $2 billion, will produce 1.5 million metric tonnes of green ammonia annually from June 2027.
“Within a year of granting approval, the project has taken shape. By 2029-30, AM Green should become one of the finest projects in the world. From Kakinada, green ammonia will be exported to Germany. This is history being rewritten, and it is possible only with Telugu people,” he asserted.
The Chief Minister emphasised that the project will protect the environment, and support sustainable agriculture. “Protecting environmental balance is our present goal, and this project is a major step in that direction,” he remarked.
Naidu highlighted that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s target of 500 GW of green energy. AP has set its own target of 160 GW, leveraging solar, wind, hydro, and pumped storage. “From now on, whenever the world discusses green energy, the name of Kakinada will be heard. Green hydrogen and ammonia will put AP firmly on the global map,” he said.
State’s Clean and Green Energy Policy 2024 best in the country, says CM
The Chief Minister noted that green ammonia is beneficial for natural farming, which in turn helps the environment, and ultimately public health.
“Ensuring public health, and at the same time focusing on speed of doing business should be key for wealth generation and public welfare,” he averred.
Naidu praised AM Green’s decision to establish 2 GW electrolyser manufacturing capacity in Kakinada, and said the State’s Clean and Green Integrated Energy Policy 2024 is the best in the country.
“We are granting industrial approvals without delay. Development must lead to prosperity, and prosperity must ensure welfare,” Naidu said.
The Chief Minister also outlined futuristic initiatives like reducing power purchase cost by Rs 1.19 per unit, setting up an AI data centre by Google in Visakhapatnam, establishing a research and development centre in Tirupati, launching drone ambulances this year, and drone taxis within a year, and commencing quantum computing services in Amaravati within six months.
He added that Andhra Pradesh will also develop a space city, with satellite launches from Hope Island becoming a reality.
“About 25% of foreign investments coming to India are flowing into AP. This reflects the trust investors have in our State. We want global companies to operate from Andhra Pradesh, and the government will extend full cooperation to them,” Naidu assured.