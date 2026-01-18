Minister Mandipalli lauds APSRTC’s achievement

VIJAYAWADA: Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed happiness over APSRTC being honoured with the prestigious Governance Now-Aarogya Digital Transformation Summit Award on Saturday.

The minister lauded the dedication of APSRTC officials, supervisors and staff, stating that their committed public service has significantly improved the quality of passenger services.

He said service quality has improved notably with the provision of advance and real-time information to passengers.

The implementation of the Automatic Announcement System (AAS) at major bus stations has been particularly commendable, he added.

Congratulating APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director (VC and MD) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao for his key role in securing the award, the minister said the corporation is moving ahead by adopting technology in line with Chief Minister Naidu’s vision.

The minister said initiatives such as free bus travel for women and normal fares during festival seasons would help position APSRTC as a model public transport system.