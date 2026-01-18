Two brothers held in Badvel murder case, weapons seized

KADAPA: Badvel rural police cracked a sensational murder case with the arrest of two brothers and the seizure of weapons used in the crime.
Police said the murder occurred on January 11 near Sathya Township venture in Gopavaram mandal. Mude Srivani (28), wife of the deceased and a resident of Badvel town, lodged a complaint the same day. Police identified the deceased as Mude Chinna alias Channa Gurraiah (42).
His elder brother, Mude Pedda Gurraiah (53), sustained injuries in the attack and is undergoing medical treatment.
Police arrested Mude Chinna Guravaiah alias Teacher Gurraiah (48) and his brother Mude Nadipi Gurraiah (53), both from Ramapuram village. Police said the prime accused borrowed around Rs 20 lakh from the deceased over the past decade.
Recently, the deceased, allegedly instigated by his elder brother, began demanding repayment and repeatedly humiliating the accused.
Police said the accused brothers nursed a grudge and conspired to eliminate both.
On January 11, they allegedly lured the deceased to a secluded location on the pretext of settling the loan and brought the elder brother to act as a mediator. During the discussion, the accused allegedly attacked the deceased with hammers, killing him on spot.
When the elder brother intervened, the accused attacked him also, causing head injuries. Believing both victims were dead, the accused allegedly dumped the weapons in nearby bushes and fled on a two-wheeler. Police said they abandoned the vehicle at Renigunta and travelled by train to evade arrest. After learning that one victim had survived and that police had intensified search, the accused allegedly attempted to return to Badvel to seek legal aid. Police arrested them at Garudayya Satram on January 16 at 5.30 pm.
During interrogation, both accused reportedly confessed to the crime.
Police seized two iron hammers, chilli spray bottles, chilli powder, a Suzuki Access-125 two-wheeler used for the escape and three mobile phones allegedly used to plan the crime.
Kadapa district SP Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath commended DSP Mydukur G Rajendra Prasad, Badvel Rural Circle Inspector N Krishnayya, Sub-Inspector K Srikant and their team for solving the case using technical evidence.
He said police would present evidence in court to ensure conviction and advised public to resolve disputes through lawful means instead of resorting to violence.