Two brothers held in Badvel murder case, weapons seized

KADAPA: Badvel rural police cracked a sensational murder case with the arrest of two brothers and the seizure of weapons used in the crime.

Police said the murder occurred on January 11 near Sathya Township venture in Gopavaram mandal. Mude Srivani (28), wife of the deceased and a resident of Badvel town, lodged a complaint the same day. Police identified the deceased as Mude Chinna alias Channa Gurraiah (42).

His elder brother, Mude Pedda Gurraiah (53), sustained injuries in the attack and is undergoing medical treatment.

Police arrested Mude Chinna Guravaiah alias Teacher Gurraiah (48) and his brother Mude Nadipi Gurraiah (53), both from Ramapuram village. Police said the prime accused borrowed around Rs 20 lakh from the deceased over the past decade.

Recently, the deceased, allegedly instigated by his elder brother, began demanding repayment and repeatedly humiliating the accused.

Police said the accused brothers nursed a grudge and conspired to eliminate both.

On January 11, they allegedly lured the deceased to a secluded location on the pretext of settling the loan and brought the elder brother to act as a mediator. During the discussion, the accused allegedly attacked the deceased with hammers, killing him on spot.