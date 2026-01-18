Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan: Connectivity is key to Srikakulam’s growth

SRIKAKULAM: Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Saturday asserted that road, rail, water and air connectivity would play a crucial role in the development of any region. He said Srikakulam district could be developed by strengthening connectivity in all these sectors.

The minister flagged off the Brahmapur–Visakhapatnam Express (18525/18526) from Tilaru railway station, which has been declared a new halt. Agriculture Minister and Tekkali MLA Kinjarapu Atchennaidu, Narasannapeta MLA Boggu Ramanamurthy, Waltair Division Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra and others were present on the occasion.

At the event, Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu submitted a representation to Ram Mohan Naidu seeking the development of Harichandrapuram railway station.

Addressing the gathering, the Civil Aviation Minister said the Kinjarapu family has always been committed to the development of Srikakulam district.