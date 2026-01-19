Andhra Pradesh Assembly session likely in February, hints Deputy Speaker

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Assembly Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju on Sunday indicated that the next session of the Assembly is likely to be held in February and urged YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the party’s MLAs to participate.

Speaking to the media post a private event in Visakhapatnam, he said the Assembly Ethics Committee was examining the issue of legislators drawing salaries despite not attending the House.

He said that MLAs could face disqualification if they remain absent for 60 consecutive days, although attending even one day within that period would prevent such action.

Raghurama also noted that objections raised against him had been sent to the President and the Governor and were later forwarded to the State government for review. Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana said the Deputy Speaker’s wish for full attendance was reasonable but maintained that YSRCP legislators would participate in the Assembly only if procedures were followed correctly.