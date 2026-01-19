APSRTC plans to develop six bus stations under PPP mode; unions oppose move

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has proposed the development of six major bus stations across the State under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with an aim to modernise passenger infrastructure and generate additional non-fare revenue.

However, the move has triggered a strong opposition from RTC employee unions, who fear backdoor privatisation of public assets for three to five decades will leave the corporation crumbled, limiting the exploration of revenue.

According to sources, the proposed projects include the redevelopment of integrated bus terminals at Autonagar in Vijayawada, Rajvihar in Kurnool, Guntur and Kadapa, besides the construction of a modern intermodal station in Tirupati, and a bus station-cum-commercial complex in Chittoor. The total estimated investment of six projects runs into Rs 958 crore.

Among the six projects, the redevelopment of Autonagar Integrated Bus Terminal in Vijayawada at an estimated cost of Rs 154 crore is stated to be “ready to bid.” The Tirupati Intermodal Station, pegged at Rs 495 crore, has completed its Detailed Project Report (DPR). The remaining four projects are still at the DPR preparation stage.

The six projects are planned under different PPP formats such as Design-Finance-Build-Operate-Transfer (DF-BOT), BOT with Viability Gap Funding (BOT-VGF), and BOT with revenue-sharing mechanisms.

On the other hand, RTC union leaders have raised serious concern over the move, alleging that the PPP model would ultimately benefit private companies at the cost of the corporation.