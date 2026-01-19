CM Naidu hails huge response to quantum skilling course

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed satisfaction over the overwhelming response to the Advanced Quantum Skilling course offered jointly by IIT Madras and IBM Research under the NPTEL platform.

More than 50,000 learners from Andhra Pradesh have already enrolled in the programme, reflecting the growing interest among students and professionals in frontier technologies such as quantum computing.

The Chief Minister noted that this strong participation significantly reinforces the State’s vision of creating 1 lakh highly skilled quantum professionals trained to global standards.

He said the initiative is a key step in positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leading destination for quantum research, innovation, and long-term investments, aligned with the state’s broader strategy of future-ready skilling and technology-driven economic growth.

The Chief Minister further stated that he looks forward to personally felicitating the gold and silver medallists of the course, describing them as future global leaders who will shape the next wave of quantum technologies.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh remains committed to partnering with premier global and national institutions to build a robust talent pipeline in emerging technologies and to ensure that the state stays at the forefront of India’s deep-tech transformation.