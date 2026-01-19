EESL to showcase AP’s model at IEW from January 27

VIJAYAWADA: India is preparing to highlight its energy efficiency success stories at Indian Energy Week (IEW) 2026, scheduled from January 27 to 30 in Goa.
The event, hosted under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, will mark the first major global energy summit of the year, drawing over 75,000 professionals, 700 exhibitors, 6,500 delegates, and 550 speakers from more than 120 countries.
Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of Central PSUs under the Ministry of Power, will lead India’s showcase at the Ministry of Power Pavilion. Alongside the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), EESL will anchor sessions on energy efficiency and carbon markets, presenting India’s innovation-led, and citizen-centric transition to a global audience.
The initiative aligns with India’s commitment to double the global annual rate of energy efficiency improvement as endorsed at COP28. Among the States driving India’s energy efficiency revolution, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a frontrunner.
Under the Street Light National Programme (SLNP), the State has installed nearly 29.46 lakh LED streetlights, saving 1,980 million kWh annually. This translates into monetary savings of Rs 1,188 crore, avoided peak demand of 330 MW, and a reduction of 1.36 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.
Urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh have installed 5.8 lakh LED streetlights, saving 390 million kWh and Rs 234 crore annually. Gram Panchayats have contributed even more significantly, with 23.66 lakh installations yielding 1,590 million kWh savings, Rs 54 crore in monetary benefits, and 265 MW of avoided demand.
The State has also played a pivotal role in the UJALA programme, distributing approximately 2.20 crore LED bulbs. This initiative alone has delivered energy savings of 2,863 million kWh, cost savings of Rs 1,145 crore, avoided peak demand of 573 MW, and reduced emissions by over 3.3 million tonnes of CO2.
At the national level, UJALA has distributed 36.87 crore LED bulbs, and reducing emissions by 38.7 million tonnes of CO2. Together with SLNP, these programmes have generated savings worth over Rs 25,000 crore. Andhra Pradesh’s contribution stands out as a model for other States, demonstrating how large-scale adoption of efficient appliances and infrastructure can deliver both economic and environmental dividends.
At IEW 2026, EESL will present these achievements as part of India’s broader energy efficiency narrative. Andhra Pradesh’s success in LED adoption and street lighting reforms will be showcased as a replicable model for urban and rural energy transformation worldwide.