EESL to showcase AP’s model at IEW from January 27

VIJAYAWADA: India is preparing to highlight its energy efficiency success stories at Indian Energy Week (IEW) 2026, scheduled from January 27 to 30 in Goa.

The event, hosted under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, will mark the first major global energy summit of the year, drawing over 75,000 professionals, 700 exhibitors, 6,500 delegates, and 550 speakers from more than 120 countries.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of Central PSUs under the Ministry of Power, will lead India’s showcase at the Ministry of Power Pavilion. Alongside the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), EESL will anchor sessions on energy efficiency and carbon markets, presenting India’s innovation-led, and citizen-centric transition to a global audience.

The initiative aligns with India’s commitment to double the global annual rate of energy efficiency improvement as endorsed at COP28. Among the States driving India’s energy efficiency revolution, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a frontrunner.

Under the Street Light National Programme (SLNP), the State has installed nearly 29.46 lakh LED streetlights, saving 1,980 million kWh annually. This translates into monetary savings of Rs 1,188 crore, avoided peak demand of 330 MW, and a reduction of 1.36 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Urban local bodies in Andhra Pradesh have installed 5.8 lakh LED streetlights, saving 390 million kWh and Rs 234 crore annually. Gram Panchayats have contributed even more significantly, with 23.66 lakh installations yielding 1,590 million kWh savings, Rs 54 crore in monetary benefits, and 265 MW of avoided demand.