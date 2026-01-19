Naidu reaffirms TDP’s commitment to toe NTR’s welfare path

VIJAYAWADA: Reaffirming his party’s commitment to welfare and development, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) would continue to walk the path laid down by its founder, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR).
Speaking at a meeting marking NTR’s 30th death anniversary at the TDP central office, Naidu described the late leader as a visionary who transformed the pride and identity of the Telugu people.
Naidu garlanded NTR’s statue and took part in a blood donation camp organised by the NTR Trust, distributing certificates to donors. He said NTR remains the only leader who continues to live permanently in the hearts of the Telugu people, even three decades after his passing.
The CM recalled NTR’s pioneering welfare schemes, such as Rs 2 per kg rice, free meals at Tirumala, pensions for the elderly, and housing for the poor. He said the present government is continuing that tradition by expanding food canteens, raising pensions to Rs 4,000.
Naidu emphasised the government’s commitment to irrigation and power reforms. He cited projects such as Telugu Ganga, Galeru-Nagari, Handri-Neeva, and Polavaram, which he pledged to complete by June 2027. He noted that electricity purchase costs have already been reduced by 29 paise per unit this year, with plans to cut them further by Rs 1.19 per unit.
The CM credited the TDP’s vast cadre base—“one crore workers and one crore families”—for his rise to the CM’s chair. He stressed that the sacrifices and dedication of party workers are the backbone of the party,.
Naidu underlined the TDP’s role in national politics, recalling his tenure as convener of the United Front and support to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government. He praised PM Narendra Modi’s cooperation with AP and said peace and stability are essential for attracting investments.
Naidu said the government has instilled confidence among the people after years of uncertainty and vowed to take AP forward with renewed vigour. State party president Palla Srinivasa Rao, ministers, MLAs, and a large number of party workers were present.
CM leaves for Davos to attend WEF meet
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has set out for Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF). He left from Gannavaram to New Delhi on Sunday night, accompanied by ministers Nara Lokesh and TG Bharat, along with senior officials.
From Delhi, the CM will fly out at 1:45 am, and will arrive in Zurich by 11 am IST on Monday. His first engagement will be a courtesy meeting with Mridul Kumar, India’s Ambassador to Switzerland, at 2:30 pm. Later in the day, Naidu will hold discussions with Kishore Lulla, Founder-Chairman of Eros Innovation, and Co-Chairs Ridhima Lulla and Swanith Singh