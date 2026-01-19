Naidu reaffirms TDP’s commitment to toe NTR’s welfare path

VIJAYAWADA: Reaffirming his party’s commitment to welfare and development, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) would continue to walk the path laid down by its founder, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR).

Speaking at a meeting marking NTR’s 30th death anniversary at the TDP central office, Naidu described the late leader as a visionary who transformed the pride and identity of the Telugu people.

Naidu garlanded NTR’s statue and took part in a blood donation camp organised by the NTR Trust, distributing certificates to donors. He said NTR remains the only leader who continues to live permanently in the hearts of the Telugu people, even three decades after his passing.

The CM recalled NTR’s pioneering welfare schemes, such as Rs 2 per kg rice, free meals at Tirumala, pensions for the elderly, and housing for the poor. He said the present government is continuing that tradition by expanding food canteens, raising pensions to Rs 4,000.

Naidu emphasised the government’s commitment to irrigation and power reforms. He cited projects such as Telugu Ganga, Galeru-Nagari, Handri-Neeva, and Polavaram, which he pledged to complete by June 2027. He noted that electricity purchase costs have already been reduced by 29 paise per unit this year, with plans to cut them further by Rs 1.19 per unit.