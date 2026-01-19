Orthopaedic surgeon Padma shri Adinarayana Rao passes away at 86

VISAKHAPATNAM: Padma Shri Dr Sunkara Venkata Adinarayana Rao, a distinguished orthopaedic surgeon known for his extensive work with polio-affected patients, breathed his last after a brief illness at his residence in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. He was 86. He is survived by his wife Dr R Sasi Prabha, former Director of Medical Education, and a son and a daughter. He was laid to rest on Sunday with full State honours.

Born on June 30, 1939, in Bhimavaram, West Godavari district, to freedom fighters Seshamma and Kanakam, Dr Rao was the third of four sons. He completed his schooling at ULCM High School in Bhimavaram, earned his MBBS in 1966 and MS in Orthopaedics in 1970 from Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam. He later received advanced training in microvascular and hand surgery in Germany.

Dr Rao began his career at Andhra Medical College as a tutor, progressing to Professor. He served as Civil Assistant Surgeon and Civil Surgeon at King George Hospital, and later as Superintendent of the Rehabilitation Centre at Rani Chandramani Devi Hospital. After retirement, he co-founded Prema Hospital in Visakhapatnam, where he served as Director General of Prema Group of Hospitals and Institutions. He was also founder and managing trustee of Free Polio Surgical and Research Foundation.