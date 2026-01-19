Public suffering under coalition govt, says Andhra LoP Botcha

VISAKHAPATNAM: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council and former Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Sunday criticised the coalition government for what he described as economic strain and administrative failures affecting all sections of society.
Addressing a press conference at his camp office in Visakhapatnam, he said that even the Sankranti festival failed to bring cheer due to rising prices and policy decisions that had burdened the public.
Botcha condemned the government for increasing liquor prices ahead of the festival and for sharply raising land values and registration charges. He claimed that agriculture was under severe stress, with urea still unavailable in several villages and bags being sold at Rs 600 in the open market against the standard price of Rs 270.
Botcha said fee reimbursement dues had remained pending for eight quarters, amounting to Rs 5,600 crore over the past 18 months. As a result, he said, many private educational institutions had been unable to pay salaries for nearly two months. He alleged that the Arogyasri health scheme had come to a standstill under the present government. He said the recent killing of YSRCP supporter Salman in Palnadu is a failure of policing.
YSRCP to meet DGP over Dalit activist’s murder
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has decided to submit a formal representation to the DGP regarding the brutal murder of Dalit YSRCP activist Manda Salman of Pinnelli village and has sought an immediate appointment on Monday (January 19). In a letter addressed to the DGP, YSRCP State general secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy stated that Salman was mercilessly beaten to death with iron rods, reflecting the complete breakdown of law and order