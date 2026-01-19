Public suffering under coalition govt, says Andhra LoP Botcha

VISAKHAPATNAM: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council and former Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Sunday criticised the coalition government for what he described as economic strain and administrative failures affecting all sections of society.

Addressing a press conference at his camp office in Visakhapatnam, he said that even the Sankranti festival failed to bring cheer due to rising prices and policy decisions that had burdened the public.

Botcha condemned the government for increasing liquor prices ahead of the festival and for sharply raising land values and registration charges. He claimed that agriculture was under severe stress, with urea still unavailable in several villages and bags being sold at Rs 600 in the open market against the standard price of Rs 270.