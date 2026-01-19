Renovation of Andhra Pradesh's historic Kodi Rammurthy Stadium bogged down by delays

SRIKAKULAM: Inordinate delay in the renovation of Kodirammurthy Stadium in Srikakulam has irked the sports fraternity as well as aspirants of the armed forces and police forces in the district.

The renovation works have been progressing at a snail’s pace for the past 18 months, even after the TDP-led NDA coalition government came into power in 2024.

Delay in the release of pending bills, coupled with administrative hurdles, has become the core problem for this much-awaited project in Srikakulam district.

Kodi Rammurthy Stadium in Srikakulam town is one of the best stadiums in the combined state of Andhra Pradesh. It served as a basic platform for the first weightlifting Olympian Karanam Malleswari, World Weightlifting Champion Nelamsetti Laxmi, Commonwealth weightlifting gold medallist Pujari Sailaja, and 25 other international players and athletes.

It showed the way for hundreds of national and state-level players from 1983 to 2016. Thousands of youths became police, Army, Navy, Air Force, CISF, CRPF, and other armed forces cadets after practising at this stadium.

Lakhs of people have been leading healthy lives by jogging and walking in the stadium.

After witnessing the plight of the historic stadium, the previous TDP government led by Chandrababu Naidu sanctioned Rs 15 crore for its renovation under a 50-50 partnership with VUDA (Visakhapatnam Urban Development Authority) and laid the foundation stone on May 4, 2016. Subsequently, Ananta Rao & Co. started the renovation work after demolishing the stadium in 2018.