Scrambling for recognition, YSRCP resorted to ‘credit theft’, says CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Turning the tables on his detractors, particularly the YSRCP, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday accused them of “claiming credit for work they never did.”

Speaking at a meeting at the TDP headquarters to mark the 30th death anniversary of party founder NTR, Naidu alleged that his rivals were “spreading falsehoods while scrambling for recognition.” He pointed to several marquee projects as examples.

“Kakinada’s AM Green is investing $10 billion, the Bhogapuram airport land acquisition was done by us, and the Civil Aviation University is being set up for the first time. Yet they shamelessly claim it as their achievement,” he said.

He reminded TDP cadre that similar claims were made earlier about Kia Motors, despite the opposition having “no role whatsoever” in it.

He accused the YSRCP of running a parallel narrative.

“They cry ‘credit theft’ while actually stealing credit themselves. Cyberabad, Kia, Google, Bhogapuram, and green energy — these are all TDP’s contributions. Their credit lies elsewhere - sand, wine, mines, drugs and ganja. Spending Rs 700 crore of taxpayers’ money to get his image printed on survey stones. That’s their record,” Naidu thundered.