Scrambling for recognition, YSRCP resorted to ‘credit theft’, says CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Turning the tables on his detractors, particularly the YSRCP, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday accused them of “claiming credit for work they never did.”
Speaking at a meeting at the TDP headquarters to mark the 30th death anniversary of party founder NTR, Naidu alleged that his rivals were “spreading falsehoods while scrambling for recognition.” He pointed to several marquee projects as examples.
“Kakinada’s AM Green is investing $10 billion, the Bhogapuram airport land acquisition was done by us, and the Civil Aviation University is being set up for the first time. Yet they shamelessly claim it as their achievement,” he said.
He reminded TDP cadre that similar claims were made earlier about Kia Motors, despite the opposition having “no role whatsoever” in it.
He accused the YSRCP of running a parallel narrative.
“They cry ‘credit theft’ while actually stealing credit themselves. Cyberabad, Kia, Google, Bhogapuram, and green energy — these are all TDP’s contributions. Their credit lies elsewhere - sand, wine, mines, drugs and ganja. Spending Rs 700 crore of taxpayers’ money to get his image printed on survey stones. That’s their record,” Naidu thundered.
Naidu vows Tirupati mega city, Vizag top city and condemns online slander
On the contentious three-capital plan, Naidu said they played a three-card (three capitals) gamble, and lost in all three regions.
“Amaravati was called a graveyard, a desert. They said the capital is wherever the leader stays — Bengaluru, Idupulapaya. Is this how a party leader should talk?” he asked, adding that the NDA’s sweeping victories in all three regions proved people’s faith in Amaravati.
“It is the capital of the gods, the capital of the people,” he declared.
Asserting that Tirupati will be developed as a mega city, and Visakhapatnam as the number one city, Naidu said character assassination on social media, and dirty politics would not be tolerated. He also warned against factional politics resurfacing in Palnadu.
“TDP ended factionalism in the undivided State. Even when Maoists attacked me, I didn’t flinch. Rowdies have no place here. Now, some political rowdies are trying to run parties under the mask of democracy. But we will cleanse Palnadu,” he vowed.
Naidu said his mission was clear. “I didn’t come to settle scores. I came to uplift the Telugu people. NTR’s goal then, and my goal now—it’s the same, not false politics, but people’s politics.”