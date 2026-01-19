Study records 37 fish species, flags declining biodiversity in Andhra Pradesh's Sompeta

VISAKHAPATNAM: A recent research study has documented 37 species of fish in the Sompeta wetlands of Srikakulam district, highlighting both the ecological richness of the region, and the growing threats to its aquatic biodiversity.
The study titled “Ichthyofaunal Diversity of Srikakulam District, Andhra Pradesh, India,” was conducted by research scholar M Praveena from Andhra University under the guidance of research director M Ratna Kala.
According to the researcher, the 37 recorded species belong to 34 genera and 24 families, covering freshwater, brackish-water and mixed-habitat categories.
Of the total, 22 species were found exclusively in freshwater, 8 in brackish water, and 7 species in both environments. The species listed in the study include catla, reba, mrigala, carpio, notopterus, chanos, sophore, ticto, fossilis, vittatus, armatus, striata, and mossambicus, among others.
While noting this diversity, the study also raises concern over the steady decline in fish populations within the Sompeta wetlands of north coastal Andhra Pradesh.
Praveena observed that the wetland, though naturally productive, has been undergoing rapid ecological deterioration.
The study stated that sediment inflow from surrounding areas has altered the wetland’s depth and water characteristics, negatively impacting fish survival.
It adds that pollution from industrial ash, domestic sewage, agricultural runoff and other human activities has contributed to declining species richness.
In her findings, Praveena reported noticeable changes in the wetland’s physico-chemical parameters, which directly influence biological life.
The Water Quality Index assessment categorised the wetland’s water as poor and unsuitable for human consumption, indicating broader ecological implications if the issue is not addressed promptly.
The research points out that the decline in fish populations affects not only the ecosystem but also local communities that traditionally depend on these wetlands for fishing.
It emphasises the need for continuous monitoring and species-specific conservation strategies to protect the region’s aquatic resources.
The researcher has proposed several recommendations to improve wetland management and long-term sustainability.
These include constructing sluice gates and embankments to limit monsoon-related flooding and sedimentation, undertaking desilting operations, and creating infiltration trenches to control runoff.
She also suggested restricting the annual leasing of wetlands, particularly around the riverine marsh that serves as a bird sanctuary, and establishing a buffer zone using GIS and remote-sensing tools.
To protect fish populations, the study recommends regulating fishing practices, discouraging mass capture during breeding seasons, and considering aquaculture as a conservation-supporting measure.
Community-led removal of invasive plants like water hyacinth, supported by biological controls such as plant-eating snails or Chinese grass carp, was also advised.
Additionally, the research stresses the importance of public awareness, improved waste management, school-led monitoring initiatives and closer coordination among government agencies, NGOs and local residents. According to the study, such collective efforts are essential to safeguard the Sompeta wetlands and restore their ecological balance.
