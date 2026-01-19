Study records 37 fish species, flags declining biodiversity in Andhra Pradesh's Sompeta

VISAKHAPATNAM: A recent research study has documented 37 species of fish in the Sompeta wetlands of Srikakulam district, highlighting both the ecological richness of the region, and the growing threats to its aquatic biodiversity.

The study titled “Ichthyofaunal Diversity of Srikakulam District, Andhra Pradesh, India,” was conducted by research scholar M Praveena from Andhra University under the guidance of research director M Ratna Kala.

According to the researcher, the 37 recorded species belong to 34 genera and 24 families, covering freshwater, brackish-water and mixed-habitat categories.

Of the total, 22 species were found exclusively in freshwater, 8 in brackish water, and 7 species in both environments. The species listed in the study include catla, reba, mrigala, carpio, notopterus, chanos, sophore, ticto, fossilis, vittatus, armatus, striata, and mossambicus, among others.

While noting this diversity, the study also raises concern over the steady decline in fish populations within the Sompeta wetlands of north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Praveena observed that the wetland, though naturally productive, has been undergoing rapid ecological deterioration.

The study stated that sediment inflow from surrounding areas has altered the wetland’s depth and water characteristics, negatively impacting fish survival.