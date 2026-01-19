TDP leaders pay tributes to NTR on 30th death anniversary in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam

ONGOLE: On the 30th death anniversary of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, Social Welfare Minister, Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and State Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Satyanarayana paid floral tributes at Thurpu Naidupalem village on Sunday.

They also honoured former minister Damacharla Anjaneyulu by garlanding his statue.

Earlier, Dr Swamy offered his respects to NTR at his camp office in Thurpu Naidupalem. Across Prakasam district, TDP MLAs, constituency in-charges, leaders and cadre organised commemorative programmes to mark the occasion.

In Giddaluru, followers of MLA Muttumula Ashok Reddy held a blood donation camp where 310 people participated.

TDP leaders also organised Annadanam and distributed essential goods to poor families. At several places, NTR fans’ associations arranged free distribution of fruits, medicines and sweets to patients, children, and residents of old age.

Speaking at the event, Dr Swamy described NTR as “the symbol of Telugu self-respect,” noting his contributions as both actor and political leader. He highlighted NTR’s welfare initiatives, including two-rupee rice, pensions, Janata clothes, housing for the poor.