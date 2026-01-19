Woman constable rewarded for going beyond call of duty

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: East Godavari Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore has rewarded a woman police constable for her exceptional sense of duty and commitment to public service.

Woman constable A Jaya Shanti, posted at Ranggampeta police station, displayed remarkable presence of mind while returning home after duty along with her child.

When an ambulance was stranded in heavy traffic on the Samarlakot–Kakinada road, she stepped in to help, despite the spot being outside her station limits and beyond her duty hours.

Carrying her child, Jaya Shanti cleared the traffic and ensured the ambulance could move without delay, placing public service above personal convenience. Her timely intervention helped the patient reach medical care quickly.

The constable’s selfless act drew widespread appreciation from the public. Several citizens took to social media to praise her commitment and also commended the East Godavari district police for fostering such a sense of responsibility among personnel.

Recognising her dedication, SP D Narasimha Kishore personally congratulated Jaya Shanti and announced a reward. He said her conduct set an inspiring example for the police force and reflected the spirit of service expected from law enforcement officers.