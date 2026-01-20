Andhra Pradesh RTC bus veers off road after driver gets epileptic seizure, seven injured

VIZIANAGARAM: At least seven passengers sustained injuries when an APSRTC bus carrying 85 passengers rammed into agricultural fields and overturned at Appannavalasa village in Garividi mandal on Monday.

The incident occurred when the bus was travelling from Rajam to Vizianagaram. The driver allegedly suffered an epileptic seizure while driving, lost control of the steering and veered into agricultural fields, where the bus overturned.

Hearing screams from the bus, residents of Appannavalasa rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The passengers escaped with what many described as a miraculous escape.

Based on information from locals, Garividi Sub-Inspector B Lokesh rushed to the spot along with his team and carried out rescue operations with the help of villagers. Police and locals retrieved passengers by breaking the windows of the overturned bus.

According to sources, the bus was carrying 85 passengers, including 51 women. Seven passengers suffered minor injuries, while the remaining passengers escaped without injuries. Police shifted the injured passengers to Cheepurupalli hospital for treatment.

Speaking to the TNIE, Garividi Sub-Inspector B Lokesh said, “The bus rammed into agricultural fields and overturned after the driver suffers epilepsy. Seven passengers out of 85 were injured in this incident. All of them are out of danger. The driver was shifted to Vizianagaram for better treatment.”