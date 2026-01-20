APMC polls to fill 13 vacant member posts from February 9

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) will conduct elections to fill 13 vacant member positions on February 9, 2026, through an online voting system from 8 am to 5 pm, marking the first such elections in the past 20 years.

Voting will be held online at apmc.ap.gov.in, and the results will be declared on February 10 at 11 am.

Secondary Health Director and Returning Officer KVN Chakradhar Babu said the High Court had directed that the elections be completed within six weeks. In compliance with the directions, the council will conduct the polls through an e-voting system for the first time in its history.

He said the election notification was issued on January 19. Authorities will accept nominations from January 20 to 27, while candidates may withdraw their nominations on January 28 and 29. Officials will publish the final list of candidates on February 2.

According to Chakradhar Babu, doctors registered under the APMC Registration Act, 1968, and possessing MBBS or higher qualifications are eligible to vote. Presently, the voters’ list comprises 55,504 doctors, including 316 new registrations and 1,871 renewals recorded in past month.

He said eligible doctors can log in from anywhere, including through mobile phones, to cast their votes.

Each voter will be given a maximum of 30 minutes to complete the voting process, and an online confirmation message will be displayed once the vote is cast.