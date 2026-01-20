Chandrababu Naidu urges Swiss envoy to facilitate investments in Andhra Pradesh during Davos visit

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged the Indian Ambassador to Switzerland, Mridul Kumar, to facilitate investments from Swiss companies into Andhra Pradesh.
The Chief Minister is on a four-day visit to Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) and explore investment opportunities.
Upon arrival in Zurich, Naidu was warmly received by Ambassador Mridul Kumar. Ministers Nara Lokesh and TG Bharat also joined the meeting.
Discussions focused on potential investments in sectors where Switzerland has global leadership, including pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, heavy machinery, hardware-electronics, rail components, technical textiles, and research centres.
Naidu highlighted AP’s readiness to attract investments.
Naidu stresses AP’s focus on advanced technology
He also briefed the ambassador on the Visakhapatnam Investors’ Summit. Ambassador Kumar noted that last year’s Davos visit by Naidu had resulted in commitments worth nearly `2 lakh crore.
The Chief Minister emphasised Andhra Pradesh’s focus on advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing. He welcomed the participation of Liechtenstein representatives in the upcoming AI Summit in India and confirmed Andhra Pradesh’s involvement.
“India’s youth power is the answer to global human resource shortages. AP stands at the forefront in natural tourism and is prepared to contribute to global progress,” Naidu said.
Minister Nara Lokesh underscored the state’s efforts in skill development, explaining that Andhra Pradesh is preparing manpower to meet the needs of diverse industries.
He sought the Ambassador’s support in connecting Swiss pharma companies and universities with AP. Lokesh added, “We are training youth in advanced skills. Companies capable of manufacturing drones that can carry up to 100 kg are emerging, and we seek support to enable business-to-business investments in such sectors.”
Earlier, Naidu was accorded a grand welcome at Zurich Airport by Telugu NRIs and TDP supporters from nearly 20 European countries. Ambassador Mridul Kumar greeted him with a bouquet. The Chief Minister interacted warmly with the diaspora and posed for photographs.
At the airport, Naidu also exchanged pleasantries with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and World Bank Group President Ajay Banga.