Chandrababu Naidu urges Swiss envoy to facilitate investments in Andhra Pradesh during Davos visit

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged the Indian Ambassador to Switzerland, Mridul Kumar, to facilitate investments from Swiss companies into Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister is on a four-day visit to Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) and explore investment opportunities.

Upon arrival in Zurich, Naidu was warmly received by Ambassador Mridul Kumar. Ministers Nara Lokesh and TG Bharat also joined the meeting.

Discussions focused on potential investments in sectors where Switzerland has global leadership, including pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, heavy machinery, hardware-electronics, rail components, technical textiles, and research centres.

Naidu highlighted AP’s readiness to attract investments.

Naidu stresses AP’s focus on advanced technology

He also briefed the ambassador on the Visakhapatnam Investors’ Summit. Ambassador Kumar noted that last year’s Davos visit by Naidu had resulted in commitments worth nearly `2 lakh crore.

The Chief Minister emphasised Andhra Pradesh’s focus on advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing. He welcomed the participation of Liechtenstein representatives in the upcoming AI Summit in India and confirmed Andhra Pradesh’s involvement.

“India’s youth power is the answer to global human resource shortages. AP stands at the forefront in natural tourism and is prepared to contribute to global progress,” Naidu said.