CM Chandrababu Naidu lines up investor, tech meetings in Davos on Day 2

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to participate in a series of high-level engagements on the second day of the World Economic Forum at Davos, focusing on investment promotion, advanced technologies, Artificial Intelligence, and green energy.

The day begins with the CII Breakfast Session, where the Chief Minister will deliver a keynote address on ‘The Andhra Pradesh Advantage.’ He is expected to highlight the State’s emergence as an investor-friendly destination, emphasising ease of doing business, port-led development, infrastructure expansion, and skilled human resources.’

Later, Naidu will attend the India Lounge inaugural session, interacting with global investors. He is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with top industry leaders, including IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian. At the Davos Congress Centre, he will also meet World Intellectual Property Organization Director General Daren Tang and Anil Murthy.

In the evening, the Chief Minister will confer with JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal and JSW Cement & Paints MD Parth Jindal, followed by discussions with Vincent Clerc, CEO of global container logistics giant Maersk.

Ministers Lokesh and Bharat will accompany Naidu during several one-on-one investor meetings. The CM will also attend sessions titled ‘Vision to Velocity – Deploying Innovation at Scale’ and a special roundtable on “One Family – One Entrepreneur.”