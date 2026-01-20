CM Chandrababu Naidu vows to make Andhra hub for creative industries

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reiterated his vision to develop Andhra Pradesh into a hub for AI-driven creative industries.

As part of his Davos tour, Naidu met with Kishore Lulla, founder and chairman of Eros Innovations, in Zurich to discuss investment opportunities in cutting-edge technology sectors.

During the meeting, they discussed potential collaborations in AI Creative Tech Hub development, generative AI, deep tech, and the digital content economy.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Andhra Pradesh is encouraging investments in digital media, virtual production, gaming, animation, and film technology to create employment opportunities for youth.

The Eros team presented initiatives including Eros Gen AI, the Eros Universe Super App, AI-powered film city projects, and virtual production studios.

They also unveiled plans for Discover Andhra Pradesh 360, a virtual reality tourism campaign designed to showcase the state’s cultural and natural attractions.

During the interaction, Kishore Lulla introduced the Chief Minister to his colleagues and praised him as “Davos Man Chandrababu”, acknowledging his proactive role in positioning Andhra Pradesh on the global innovation map.

Ridhima Lulla, co-founder and co-president of Eros Innovations, and Swanit Singh, co-president, were present.