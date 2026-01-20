Dwajarohanam marks start of Kadapa Brahmotsavams in Andhra

KADAPA: The annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy commenced on Monday morning with Dwajarohanam at the Devuni Kadapa temple, revered as the first threshold to Tirumala.

Temple priests performed the Tiruchi Dwajarohanam ritual, taking the Utsava idols of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy, along with Sridevi and Bhudevi, in a procession carrying the Garuda flag. Special prayers were offered before hoisting the flag atop the Dhwajasthambham, invoking all deities to participate in the festival. Later in the night, the Lord will bless devotees on the Chandraprabha Vahanam.

The Vahana Sevas will continue throughout the Brahmotsavams. On Tuesday, the Lord will appear on Suryaprabha Vahanam in the morning and Pedda Sesha Vahanam at night. Wednesday features Chinna Sesha Vahanam in the morning and Simha Vahanam at night. Thursday will see Kalpavriksha Vahanam in morning and Hanumantha Vahanam at the night. Friday includes Muthyapu Pandiri Vahanam in the morning and Garuda Vahanam at night. On Saturday, Kalyanotsavam will be held in the morning and Gaja Vahanam at night. Rathotsavam is scheduled for Sunday, followed by Dhooli Utsavam at night. Monday will feature Sarvabhoopala Vahanam in the morning and Ashwa Vahanam at night.

The Brahmotsavams conclude on Tuesday, January 27, with Vasantotsavam and Chakrasnanam in the morning, followed by Hamsa Vahanam and Dwajarohanam at night. The Devuni Kadapa temple is among the most ancient shrines, believed to have been consecrated by Krishnacharya. While Tirumala is known as Varaha Kshetra, Devuni Kadapa is revered as Hanumath Kshetra. Saint Tallapaka Annamacharya is said to have served here, referring to the Lord as “Kadapa Rayudu” and “Venkatadri Kadapa Rayudu.”

Traditionally, pilgrims offer prayers at Devuni Kadapa before visiting Tirumala. Epigraphical records show the Rajagopuram was built during the same period as the gopuram of Tirupati’s Govindaraja Swamy temple. The Rathotsavam on Ratha Saptami draws large crowds every year.