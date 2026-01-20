Foreign experts inspect progress of Polavaram work in Andhra

ELURU: A team of foreign experts inspected the construction progress of the Polavaram Project on Monday. The delegation - Sean Hinchberger, David B Paul, and Gianfranco De Cicco - arrived at the site in the morning and were welcomed by Water Resources Department Engineer-in-Chief K Narasimha Murthy,

Chief Engineer K Ramachandra Rao and senior representatives of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL). This marked the team’s sixth visit to the site, underscoring continuous monitoring of this prestigious irrigation and multipurpose project.

They were accompanied by senior officials from the Central Water Commission, the Central Soil and Materials Research Station, CWPRS, the Polavaram Project Authority, and the National Institute of Rock Mechanics. The presence of experts highlighted the importance of the inspection.

During the visit, the team examined key components of the project, including Gap-1, Gap-2, D Hill, G Hill, diaphragm wall, the dewatering channel, the rock-fill sections, and the clay stockyards. Officials and MEIL engineers explained progress of ongoing works and outlined future construction plans.

The experts reviewed the quality and pace of construction, sought technical clarifications, and assessed safety and design aspects. Later, they held a meeting with officials and representatives of construction agencies, discussing technical and operational issues.

Officials said expert reviews ensure global engineering standards, safety and timely completion of the Polavaram Project, a lifeline for irrigation, water supply and power generation in Andhra Pradesh.