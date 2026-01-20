Global Quantum Bio Foundry set to come up in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is set to become the epicentre of a new revolution in quantum technology and biology. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the establishment of a Global Quantum Bio Foundry within the Amaravati Quantum Valley, aimed at positioning the State as India’s leading quantum technology hub.

The initiative will focus on breakthroughs that traditional computing cannot achieve, enabling innovations in drug discovery, enzyme engineering, advanced treatment methods, and modern medical devices.

Leading institutions, including TCS, IBM, CSIR, IIT Delhi, CVJ Center, and Sentella AI, will partner in the project. Officials said the Foundry is expected to attract significant foreign investment, generate high-value jobs, and foster research-driven enterprises.

Naidu’s vision for Amaravati Quantum Valley, launched in May 2025, has taken shape within just nine months.

The state will soon host IBM’s 133-Qubit Quantum System Two, the most advanced of its kind in India, scheduled for installation in September. Andhra Pradesh has already become the first state in the country to implement a quantum policy, with over 60 national and international companies joining the initiative.

India’s first Quantum Reference Facility will begin operations on April 26, supported by strategic agreements with global institutions.

More than one lakh youth are undergoing quantum training, while 20,000 students from 137 colleges have participated in quantum hackathons.

In addition to this, 1,056 faculty members have received specialised training to prepare the next generation of experts.