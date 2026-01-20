Heli-ride, rural sports meet mark seven-day Ratha Saptami celebrations

SRIKAKULAM: The seven-day state festival of ‘Ratha Saptami’ celebrations at Arasavilli began on a traditional note with Heli ride, rural sports meet, and exhibition in Srikakulam city on Monday. District collector Swapnil Dinkar launched the Heli ride at the Dutch building along with the other officials. Ratha Saptami will be held from January 19 to 25 by showcasing tradition and culture of Srikakulam district.

Speaking on this occasion, Collector Swapnil Dinkar said that we have launched Heli ride for people to enjoy the scenic view of Srikakulam City on the eve of the festival.

The Heli ride will be organised for one week from 9 AM to 5:30 PM. We have fixed the Heli ride price Rs 2200 for each person. My appeal to the district people, as well as the devotees of lord Sri Suryanarayana Swamy devotees to utilise the opportunity to enjoy the joy ride in the sky of Srikakulam.

Hot air balloon festival, food exhibition, DWACRA bazar and other cultural events will start from Tuesday.

On the other hand, Srikakulam police, revenue, and endowment officials have made elaborate arrangements for Ratha Saptami celebrations at Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple in Arasavilli. They have set up six separate queue lines for VVIPs, VIPs, ₹500 ticket-holders, ₹300 ticket-holders, ₹100 ticket-holders and for free darshan with barricading.

They have made necessary arrangements at Indra Puskarini, where the devotees took a holy dip.

The city wore a festive look with illumination of heritage structures such as the Dutch building, Collector’s office, Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple as a part of the seven-day ‘Ratha Saptami’ celebrations.

It may be recalled that the government of State government announced the Ratha Saptami celebrations at Arasavilli as the three-day state festival after the TDP-led NDA coalition government came into power in 2024. The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the celebrations.