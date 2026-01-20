KMC plans to build four entry arches in Kakinada

KAKINADA: Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) officials and city MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao envisaged a plan to construct four entrance arches for Kakinada at Indrapalem locks, Pratapnagar Bridge, Annammaghati Center, and MSN Charities. On Monday, MLA Vanamadi, KMC In-Charge Commissioner NVV Satyanarayana, architect Chandrasekhar, and others visited the four locations to prepare a plan and cost estimates for the construction of arches.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA stated that the alliance government has taken the initiative to achieve the smart city goals and meet civic expectations, he said. These arches will transform Kakinada’s smart city look to reflect its ancestors’ days. Kakinada’s city history is connected to British and Dutch rulers, as well as various dynasties. The TDP government had protected this heritage in 2014, but the subsequent YSRCP rulers damaged Kakinada’s good name through unwanted activities, the MLA stated.

In a significant development, Kakinada city will receive balance funds out of announced Rs 1,000 crore of central funds under the smart city development programme. For the pending funds, the KMC has requested the Centre to release them. These funds include for developing the city as a tourism spot, as well as boating facilities on the salt creek between the two overbridges, one leading to Yanam Road and the other towards the Ramachandrapuram route.

On this occasion, the MLA discussed development details with Boating Association President Balaram Naidu on various aspects of developmental activities. KMC Additional Commissioner Sudhakar and other officials participated in the inspections.