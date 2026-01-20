Minister Lokesh focuses on food, energy pacts with global firms at Davos

VIJAYAWADA: On the first day of his Davos visit, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh met with international industry leaders to discuss strengthening agri-food technology and green energy partnerships.

In a meeting with Buhler Group Executive Board Advisor and Buhler India Chairman Deepak Mane, he discussed food security and processing opportunities.

He urged Buhler to set up a Food and Grain Technology Application Centre in Andhra Pradesh to help agri-export clusters with pilot trials and product localisation. He also sought collaboration in advancing millet processing technology to commercial levels, thereby boosting millet-based food industries and export-ready nutrition.

Lokesh encouraged Buhler to expand its Make-in-India optical and colour sorter manufacturing through assembly, testing, and component localisation, thereby creating jobs and promoting domestic production.

He further proposed setting up a Food Processing Skill Development Centre in Andhra Pradesh, modelled on Buhler’s Global Application & Training Centre (ATC), to train plant operators, supervisors, and engineers while supporting food parks and agri-industrial corridors.

Deepak Mane responded to the proposals by highlighting Buhler’s Bengaluru campus as South Asia’s manufacturing, engineering, and customer delivery hub, integrating services such as rice processing, biscuit production, dryers, coffee roasting, and optical sorting.

He mentioned that Buhler has regional offices in Vadodara, Hyderabad, Raipur, and Kakinada, with the Kakinada location serving as a regional sales and service hub. Mane assured that the company would positively evaluate Andhra Pradesh’s proposals.