No shortage of buses during Sankranti rush: East Godavari RTC official

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : The heavy passenger rush during the Sankranti festival led to unprecedented demand for bus services, but there was no shortage of buses, said East Godavari RTC Transport Officer Satyanarayana Murthy.

Speaking to the TNIE, he said the RTC had made adequate arrangements to handle the festive rush. “There is no lack of buses. Delays occurred mainly due to heavy traffic,” he said.

To manage the demand, the RTC operated eight special buses to Vijayawada in addition to 40 regular services on the route.

Murthy said the RTC operated special buses to Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Vizag, and requisitioned additional buses from nearby depots to boost services. He said buses that had departed for Hyderabad the previous night were returning, which eased the situation.

“We are operating on a war footing to ensure passengers do not face inconvenience,” Murthy said.