Thousands recite Vemana’s verses, set Asian Record in Andhra

ANANTAPUR: BC Welfare Minister S Savitha said Monday that the teachings of Viswakavi and Prajakavi Yogi Vemana continue to guide society by upholding truth, equality and humanity.

She noted that Vemana’s philosophy transcended caste and religious divisions, aiming to establish social harmony. The state-level Yogi Vemana Jayanthi was celebrated at Katarupalli village, Kadiri constituency, under the leadership of MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad. A massive rally from Gollapalli to Yogi Vemana Memorial Centre featured hundreds of students, Chekka Bhajana troupes, drum artists and placards displaying Vemana’s verses.

Savitha described Vemana as a social reformer and people’s poet whose simple Telugu verses challenged social evils and exploitation. She expressed happiness that his Jayanthi is observed as a state festival at Katarupalli, where he attained samadhi, and urged youth to follow his ideals. She also highlighted Rayalaseema’s heritage and said the coalition government under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is prioritising tourism, with investment agreements worth `19,000 crore signed.

District Collector A Shyam Prasad praised Vemana’s ability to present profound ideas in simple words and said tourism circuits are being developed in Sri Sathya Sai district. MP BK Parthasarathi noted Vemana’s transformation from worldly life to yogi, inspiring all sections of society. MLAs Kalva Srinivasulu and Amilineni Surendra Babu said Vemana boldly questioned superstition and inequality.

MLA Venkata Prasad announced `6.30 crore proposals to develop Katarupalli and nearby heritage sites, along with plans for an AI-based app to popularise Vemana’s verses among children.

Thousands recited Vemana’s verses simultaneously, setting an Asian Book of Records milestone. Cultural programmes by students and artists enthralled the audience.