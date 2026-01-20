TTD plans to construct temples across country: EO Anil Kumar Singhal

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal announced that steps are being taken to construct TTD temples in several states across the country, following the directions of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Chairing a review meeting with officials at the TTD Administrative Building, the EO said that state governments have already accorded approval and allocated land for temples at Guwahati in Assam, Patna in Bihar, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, and Belgaum in Karnataka.

He instructed officials to hold discussions with the respective state authorities and place the matter of taking possession of the allotted lands before the upcoming TTD Trust Board meeting. He also directed that designs and administrative approvals for the proposed temple in Chennai be submitted to the Board for clearance.

Referring to the dilapidated Pilgrim Amenities Complex (PAC) at Rishikesh, Singhal asked engineering officials to conduct a detailed inspection and prepare an action plan for constructing a new PAC by February. He further directed officials to finalise dates for online examinations in April to fill vacant Assistant Engineer posts in the Engineering Department.

Highlighting recruitment and training, the EO said that while 164 Veda Parayanadars have already been appointed, orders should be issued in February for the remaining 536 selected candidates. Training programmes for 150 Archakas and 68 Pottu workers will also be conducted in three phases during February.