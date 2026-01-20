Two die due to excessive alcohol intake in Andhra

TIRUPATI: Sankranti celebrations turned tragic in Annamayya district when two software engineers died after consuming excessive alcohol late Saturday night. The incident occurred in Kambhamvaripalle mandal.

Following viral social media claims of illicit liquor, officials clarified that the deaths were due to excessive beer intake, not spurious liquor. Police identified the deceased as Manikumar (35) of Bandavaddipalle, employed in Chennai, and Pushpa Raj (22) from Bengaluru. Both had returned home for the festival.

According to Sub-Inspector (SI) Shivakumar, the duo, along with four friends, consumed alcohol near their village before collapsing. They were rushed to a private hospital in Piler, but doctors advised transfer to a government facility. Manikumar died en route, while Pushpa Raj succumbed during treatment. Postmortem reports confirmed death due to excessive alcohol consumption.

Manikumar leaves behind his wife and a two-year-old child, while Pushpa Raj was unmarried. The tragedy has cast a pall of gloom over Bandavaddipalle. Police registered a case following family complaints. DSP Krishnamohan said preliminary findings pointed to heavy alcohol intake. Liquor samples have been sent for testing, and two special teams are probing the case.

Excise Superintendent Madhusudan confirmed all six friends consumed the same liquor, but only two died. “Preliminary inquiry found no defect in the liquor,” he said.