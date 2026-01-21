All set for Vasantha Panchami fete at Kolanubharathi temple in Andhra Pradesh

KURNOOL: Srisailam temple officials have completed arrangements to celebrate Vasantha Panchami at the Kolanubharathi Saraswati Temple on January 23.

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the Srisailam Devasthanam has formally adopted the Kolanubharathi Temple, recognised as the only Swayambhu Saraswati Devi temple in Andhra Pradesh.

A coordination meeting was held at Kolanubharathi, led by Nandikotkur MLA Githa Jayasurya. Srisailam Devasthanam Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao, RDO Nagajyothi, Nandyal district endowments officer Mohan, village sarpanch Chandrasekhar Yadav, AP Electricity Department AD Ram Subrahmanyam, and other officials finalised plans to ensure smooth conduct of the festival. Discussions covered special rituals, offerings, and mass Aksharabhyasam ceremonies for devotees.

Officials also reviewed queue lines, floral decorations, drinking water, annaprasadam distribution, parking, signage, and sanitation facilities. Later, temple chief priest Y Vijayakumar Swamy, Executive Engineer M Narasimha Reddy inspected the temple.

Srinivasa Rao expressed confidence that the celebrations would be conducted in a grand manner, befitting spiritual significance of historic shrine.