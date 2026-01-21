Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Minister offers silk robes to Goddess in Penugonda

Minister dr nimmala ramanaidu couple offering silk clothes to goddess vasavi kanyaka parameswari matha at vasavi penugonda town in West Godavari.
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Aatmarpana (self-sacrifice) Day of Sri Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Amma was celebrated with religious fervour as a State festival at Vasavi Penugonda in West Godavari district on Tuesday.

Water Resources Minister Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu along with MLA Pitani Satyanarayana, offered Pattu Vasralu (silk clothes) to the deity on behalf of the State government and participated in special prayers amid Vedic chants.

Addressing devotees, Dr Ramanaidu said the government renamed Penugonda as Vasavi Penugonda as a mark of respect and reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of the Arya Vaisya community. He described Vasavi Mata as a symbol of sacrifice, truth, and righteousness whose message transcends caste and religion, promoting peace and unity in society. Thousands of devotees participated in the programme.

silk robes
Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu

