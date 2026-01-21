Andhra Pradesh, Brookfield reaffirm $12 billion clean infrastructure partnership at Davos

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday reaffirmed the strong and fast-moving strategic partnership with Brookfield Asset Management, following a high-level meeting between Minister for IT, Electronics & Education, Nara Lokesh, and Connor Teskey, President, Brookfield Asset Management, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos.

The interaction reviewed progress since the leaders’ previous meeting in London and focused on accelerating next steps under the landmark $12 billion Memorandum of Understanding signed at the CII Partnership Summit held in Visakhapatnam. The MoU represents one of the largest clean-infrastructure commitments announced at the Summit and underscores Andhra Pradesh’s emergence as a preferred destination for large-scale, sustainable investments.

During the Davos meeting, both sides discussed fast-tracking Brookfield’s clean-energy powered, gigawatt-scale data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, aligned with the State’s vision to position Vizag as a national data-centre and digital infrastructure hub. The discussions also covered energy storage solutions, solar manufacturing, and green hydrogen pilot projects to be located near Andhra Pradesh’s port-led industrial clusters.

The leaders further reviewed the large-scale renewable energy deployments underway in AP through Brookfield’s platform with Axis Energy, Evren, which is advancing utility-scale solar and wind projects to supply reliable, low-cost green power for industry and digital infrastructure.

Minister Nara Lokesh said, “When a global powerhouse like Brookfield Asset Management-with nearly $1 trillion in assets under management-bets big on AP, it reinforces our confidence and ambition.”