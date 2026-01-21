Andhra Pradesh government announces Rs 1.80 crore for Atmakur sports stadium

NELLORE: Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy on Monday announced that the State government has sanctioned Rs 1.80 crore in advance for the development of the sports stadium in Atmakur town.

At a review meeting held at his camp office in Nellore with Sports Authority officials, engineers and Atmakur Municipal representatives, the Minister directed immediate priority works, including completion of existing buildings, fencing around the complex and levelling of the ground. He also instructed preparation of designs for cricket, football and volleyball courts.

Stressing modern and planned development, Anam said the Atmakur sports complex should feature state-of-the-art facilities and an athlete-friendly environment. He asked officials to ensure systematic execution and said the sanctioned funds must be utilised on priority, assuring that additional allocations would be considered if required.