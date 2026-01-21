Andhra Pradesh: Late-night collision of four buses leaves 26 students injured near Diwancheruvu

RAJAMAHENDRVARAM: At least 26 students were injured after four private buses collided near Diwancheruvu in the early hours of Tuesday. The accident involved two travel buses and two buses carrying students returning from an excursion.

According to the Rajanagaram police in East Godavari, the students of Classes IX, X and Intermediate from a Model Government School and College at Gundlapalli near the Dindi project in Telangana’s Nalgonda had gone on a tour to Araku, Paderu and nearby areas. The group, comprising about 80 students along with 10 teachers and staff, was travelling in two buses.

After offering prayers at the Annavaram Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple, the buses were returning to Rajamahendravaram shortly after midnight.

Police said a buffalo suddenly crossed the road near Diwancheruvu, forcing the driver of a travel bus to brake abruptly. The two buses carrying the students and another travel bus following it rammed into one another, leading to the collision.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured students to the Government Hospital in Rajamahendravaram using three ambulances. The remaining students were moved to a nearby hall as a precaution. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way.