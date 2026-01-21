Andhra Pradesh procures record Kharif paddy of 41.68 lakh MT worth Rs 9,887 crore

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has achieved a major milestone in paddy procurement operations during the ongoing Kharif marketing season, setting a new record in both paddy procurement and farmer payments.

The large-scale procurement exercise, which commenced in October with the arrival of the Kharif harvest, has significantly strengthened farmer confidence and reinforced the State’s commitment to ensuring remunerative prices for cultivators.

According to official figures, the State fixed a total procurement target of 50.42 lakh metric tonnes (MTs) for the season. Against this, 41.68 lakh MTs of paddy have been procured so far, accounting for 83 per cent of the target.

The scale of procurement is unprecedented, particularly as operations continued smoothly despite cyclones, unseasonal rains, and other logistical challenges in several districts.

The financial value of the procured paddy stands at Rs 9,887.28 crore, of which Rs 9,800.48 crore has already been released to farmers.

The timely transfer of payments directly into farmers’ bank accounts has been cited as a key factor in boosting farmer confidence and preventing distress sales during the peak marketing period.

Farmer participation has also touched record levels. A total of 6,83,384 farmers sold their produce at procurement centres across the State, with 6,77,295 farmers having already received payments. The remaining payments are under final processing.

Procurement operations were carried out through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, and designated procurement centres, enabling farmers to sell their produce closer to their villages.

The paddy procurement process officially began on November 3 with around 3,572 procurement centres operational, including all RBK facilities. The use of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) ensured transparency, eliminated middlemen, and enabled faster payment settlements.