Andhra Pradesh, RMZ Group announce $10 billion investment for infrastructure, jobs

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh and RMZ Group on Tuesday announced a strategic investment partnership at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, focused on developing large scale mixed-use, digital and industrial infrastructure across the State.

Altogether, the projects to be taken up by RMZ Group in the State involve a proposed investment of $10 billion over five to six years, with a potential to generate employment for around one lakh people across IT, data centres, industrial and logistics sectors. The announcement was made in the presence of Minister for IT & Electronics Nara Lokesh and the Chairman of RMZ Group.

The partnership aligns with AP’s vision to position Visakhapatnam as a next generation mixed-use and digital infrastructure hub, while driving industrial and logistics-led development in Rayalaseema to ensure balanced regional growth and employment generation.

RMZ Group proposes to develop a GCC Park at Kapuluppada Phase-1 IT Park in Visakhapatnam with a potential built-up area of up to 10 million square feet over approximately 50 acres.

It also plans a hyperscale data centre cluster with a targeted capacity of up to 1 gigawatt in phases, requiring approximately 500 to 700 acres of land in Visakhapatnam region. The project will support next-generation digital and AI workloads with emphasis on sustainability and green power integration.