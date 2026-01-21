APSRTC earns record Rs 27.6 crore revenue in a single day

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) achieved its highest-ever single-day revenue of Rs 27.68 crore on January 19.

To meet Sankranti rush, the RTC operated a large number of special bus services at normal fare, which evoked an overwhelming response from people. On Monday, a record 5.06 million passengers travelled in RTC buses to various destinations across the State.

Keeping in view the post-Sankranti rush, the RTC management took extensive measures to ensure hassle-free travel for passengers.

According to an RTC release issued on Tuesday, the achievement of record revenue was attributed to advance deployment of buses, provision of adequate infrastructure, efficient operational management, continuous monitoring, and dynamic allocation of services based on passenger demand.

The dedication and commitment of drivers, conductors, along with the tireless efforts of depot and garage staff, supervisors, and officers, played a pivotal role in setting the highest single-day revenue record in the RTC history.

Expressing happiness over the achievement, RTC Managing Director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao congratulated all the transport corporation employees for their collective effort and coordination.

He also conveyed heartfelt thanks to passengers for the exceptional support shown towards RTC special bus services, and expressed confidence that the same patronage would continue in the future.