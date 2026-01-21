Bangladesh releases nine North Andhra fishermen

VISAKHAPATNAM: Nine fishermen from North Coastal Andhra, who were apprehended in October last year for inadvertently crossing into Bangladesh’s territorial waters while fishing, have been released. The fishermen are expected to return to Visakhapatnam within the next two to three days.

Visakhapatnam MP Mathukumilli Sribharat welcomed the release orders issued by the Bangladesh government, and expressed satisfaction over the outcome.

Members of the executive committee of Andhra Pradesh State Mechanised Fishing Boat Owners Association met the MP at his office on Tuesday, and conveyed their gratitude for his role in pursuing the matter.

They presented copies of the fishermen’s release orders during the meeting.

MP: Fishers’ issue pursued consistently

The fishermen’s representatives, also attended the Public Grievance Programme held at the MP’s office in Lawson’s Bay Colony, where they shared details of the efforts undertaken since the fishermen were detained by the Bangladesh Coast Guard. .

Speaking on the occasion, Sribharat said the fishermen belonged to economically weaker families, and depended entirely on fishing for their livelihood. He noted that the incident occurred when the fishermen inadvertently crossed maritime boundaries while at sea. The issue was pursued from a humanitarian standpoint.