Best Electoral Practices Award for Prakasam district Collector Raja Babu

ONGOLE: The office of the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vivek Yadav has announced the Best Electoral Practices Award–2025 to District Collector P Raja Babu for Prakasam district for his initiative in voter mapping under SIR–2026 programme.

According to the CEO’s office, District Collector P Raja Babu played a key role in comparing and cross-checking voter details between SIR–2002 and SIR–2026, which improved the accuracy of electoral rolls. The award will be presented by the Governor at a special function scheduled at Thummalapalli Vari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram, Vijayawada, on January 25, with National Voters’ Day.

The CEO’s office announced the Best Electoral Practices Award–2025 to three Special Deputy Collectors (SDCs) of combined Prakasam district. The awardees include Giddalur ERO and Markapuram in-charge Sub-Collector M Venkata Siva Rami Reddy, SN Padu ERO and KRRC SDC K Madhuri, and Civil Supplies–Vigilance-1 SDC and Kondapi ERO A Kumar. Election Wing Superintendent Ch Srinivasa Rao of the Prakasam Collectorate was also selected for the award.