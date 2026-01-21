Chief Secretary administers oath of office to new Information Commissioners of Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Newly appointed commissioners of the Andhra Pradesh State Information Commission were administered the oath of office by Chief Secretary K Vijayanand at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The State government recently appointed a chief commissioner, along with other commissioners, to the Information Commission.

Acting on the directions of Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer, the Chief Secretary conducted the swearing-in ceremony for the new appointees.

Vajja Srinivasarao was sworn in first as the Chief Information Commissioner. He was followed by Paravada Simhachalam Naidu, Vantaru Ravibabu, Adenna Gajula, and Charath Chandra Kalyan Chakravarthi Vattikooti, who took oath as Information Commissioners.

On the occasion, the Chief Secretary presented bouquets to the newly appointed commissioners and conveyed best wishes on behalf of the state government.

The ceremony was attended by Special Chief Secretary of the Services Department SS Rawat, AP Secretariat Employees Association president Ramakrishna, RTI officials, family members of the new commissioners, and well-wishers.