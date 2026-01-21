Chittoor police launch ‘Dhairya Sparsha’ initiative to curb crime, boost public safety with CCTV

CHITTOOR: Chittoor District Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Dudi has launched a district-wide public safety initiative titled ‘Dhairya Sparsha – An End to Fear, A Beginning of Safety’ to curb anti-social activities and strengthen public security.

The SP said the programme will be implemented across all mandals by identifying crime-prone hotspots and taking focused measures to eliminate fear among the public. He said the initiative aims to control public drinking, eve-teasing on public pathways, gambling, drug-related activities and other offences, particularly in poorly lit and isolated areas. Under the initiative, police will convert identified crime hotspots into safe public spaces through coordinated enforcement and infrastructure improvements.

As part of the programme, Puthalapattu Inspector D Gopi identified the railway underbridge near SV Engineering College in Puthalapattu mandal as a crime hotspot and initiated measures to improve safety in the area.

The steps included removal of liquor bottles and garbage, levelling of mud heaps to ease public movement on routes leading to nearby villages, installation of CCTV cameras, provision of adequate lighting and display of “Dhairya Sparsha” paintings and boards to highlight police presence.

Speaking on the occasion, the Inspector said ‘Dhairya Sparsha’ is a unique initiative conceptualised by the Chittoor SP and is being implemented for the first time in the State.

He said the police are fully prepared to take strict action against anti-social activities in and around the SV Engineering College area to ensure a fear-free environment for the public.