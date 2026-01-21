CM Naidu calls for ‘Nation First’ approach at Davos

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has suggested that Chief Ministers of different States work together as Team India with the spirit of ‘Nation First’.

Naidu said India has emerged as the safest and most preferred destination for foreign investments across the world. He noted that countries globally are now looking towards India as the nation is undergoing rapid transformation.

Inaugurating the India Lounge set up under the theme “Partner with India” at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said India is fast transforming into a strong and resilient economy. He expressed confidence that the country would become the world’s third-largest economy within the next two years and attain the top position by 2047.

He credited the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for showcasing India’s capabilities on the global stage. While wealth creation is essential for development, Naidu stressed that improving the living standards of people is equally important.

The Chief Minister said the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh is working towards enhancing the quality of life of all sections of society.

He observed that the WEF offers an excellent platform to understand global progress and noted that green energy and digital infrastructure are receiving focus worldwide.

Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi and Rammohan Naidu; Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Rameshbhai Sanghavi, Kerala Minister P. Rajeev, Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Telangana Ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, and several other dignitaries were present.