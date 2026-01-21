DISCOMs propose no tariff increase

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh consumers will not face any hike in electricity tariffs for the financial year 2026-27. All three state power distribution companies—APSPDCL, APEPDCL, and APCPDCL—have submitted their Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) and tariff proposals to the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) without suggesting any increase in rates.

The tariff hearing was chaired by APERC Chairman PVR Reddy, where the CMDs of the three utilities—SivaSankar Lotheti (APSPDCL), Pruthvi Tej Immadi (APEPDCL, virtually), and P Pullareddy (APCPDCL)—made detailed presentations.

Each company reiterated that projected revenue gaps would be managed through regulatory adjustments and approved mechanisms, ensuring no additional burden on consumers. APSPDCL projected an ARR of Rs 23,777.87 crore for FY 2026-27, stating that the requirement would be fully met through existing tariff revenue, fuel and power purchase cost adjustments, and other components, leaving no revenue gap.

APEPDCL estimated its ARR at Rs 21,730.59 crore. Power purchase costs alone account for nearly 60 per cent of its expenditure at Rs 14,266.28 crore, followed by transmission charges of Rs 1,458.68 crore and employee costs of Rs 657.95 crore. With total revenue pegged at Rs 17,118.27 crore, the utility projected a gap of Rs 4,452.73 crore, which it said would be bridged through regulatory mechanisms, resulting in no surplus or deficit.